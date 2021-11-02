Man Injured By Bat on Halloween in Hudson Valley, New York

A man was sent to the hospital on Halloween in the Hudson Valley after a bat struck his head.

On Halloween around 8:45 p.m, officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to Fountain Place for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had been hit in the head.

The unnamed man was hit in the head with a baseball bat, police say. Officers immediately rendered and secured the scene for Mobile Life.

The victim was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital and was admitted for treatment. The man's condition wasn't released but police did not say the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene to collect evidence. The victim declined to pursue charges, police say.

