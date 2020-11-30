Man Fatally Struck By Mercedes in Hudson Valley

A man riding a bike was fatally hit by a Mercedes.

On Thanksgiving Eve, the Saugerties Police Department announced the results of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle versus bicycle crash. The accident occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 3 around 12:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of the accident between a car and bicycle at the intersection of Fish Creek Road and Patch Road in the Town of Saugerties.

The investigation by police established that the victim, a 44-year-old male from New York City, was bicycling north on Fish Creek Road when he collided with a 1995 Mercedes, operated by a 55-year-old man from Greene County.

The Palenville man was traveling south in a Mercedes on Fish Creek Road when he made a left turn onto Patch Road, failing to yield to the bicyclist, causing the collision, police say.

The driver was given a traffic ticket for failure to yield right of way.

The victim, who suffered a serious injury in the crash, was airlifted from the scene to the Albany Medical Center. The victim succumbed to his injuries on November 20, the Saugerties Police Department announced on Wednesday. Police did not release the name of the victim, a 44-year-old man from Manhattan.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance, Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department, State Police and Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.