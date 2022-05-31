Man Caught After Reportedly Killing Mother in Dutchess County

A Dutchess County man is behind bars for reportedly murdering his mother in Dutchess County.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 11:33 p.m., emergency medical services in Dutchess County were dispatched to South Grand Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie for reports of an unresponsive woman.

Help from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department was requested shortly after the arrival of Dutchess County emergency medical services, police say.

Woman Found Fatally Stabbed in City of Poughkeepsie, New York

Google Google loading...

Responding City of Poughkeepsie patrol officers and Mobile Life Personnel found the woman who was stabbed. Police say they quickly determined that the victim had been stabbed and was beyond life-saving measures. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians then responded to the scene on South Grand Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie to collect evidence and begin their investigation, police say.

A short time later, a person of interest was identified as 37-year-old Stanley Robinson, Jr. of Poughkeepsie. The 37-year-old Poughkeepsie man was later located and detained by officers. Police did not release what caused them to identify Robinson as the suspect.

Dutchess County Man Charged With Murder

Blurred landscape view of forensic taking the photo of a crime scene Lazar Cvjetkovic loading...

Following an investigation, Robinson was charged with murder by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Police did not say how the investigation led to the murder charge.

"A short time later, a person of interest was identified as Stanley Robinson, Jr. Through the course of (the) investigation, Robinson was subsequently charged with murder and was processed by officers," the City of Poughkeepsie PBA stated on Facebook.

NewsSources tells Hudson Valley Post that Robinson is accused of fatally stabbing his 64-year-old mother, Nina Robinson. A motive is unclear as of this writing.

Stanley Robinson, Jr. was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail.

See the 11 Worst Places To Live In NY [RANKED] Money Inc. has ranked the worst places to live in the Empire State based on crime, employment opportunities, local schools, and access to recreation. Here we will feature the 11 worst on the list, including one of our beloved Capital Region cities. Which is not a well-deserved honor!

Worst Places to Visit In New York State These places might not be the best places to visit, for both a lack of things to do, and for one place, too crowded and chaotic.