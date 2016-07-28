Man Accused of Sexual Conduct with 2 Kids Over 8 Year Period in Dutchess County

A North Carolina man was arrested for his alleged sexual conduct with two children over an 8 year period in Dutchess County.

Wednesday, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Wappinger barracks charged 61-year-old Joseph J. Cacciatore, of North Carolina, with two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child, a class D felony.

Police say an investigation revealed that Cacciatore engaged in multiple acts of sexual conduct against two victims, both under the age of thirteen, between 1997 and 2005.

Cacciatore was arraigned at the Town of Wappinger Court. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond. He’s due back in court on August 2.