Hudson Valley Mother Pushes for Melanie’s Law to Be Passed

A Hudson Valley mother is hoping a new bill, in honor of her daughter who was murdered in 2022, will become law and protect others in the future.

According to reports from Hudson Valley Post, on Sunday, May 29th, 2022, the "New York State Police responded to a home in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a woman who was injured with undisclosed injuries."

Later, news broke that 29-year-old Melanie Chianese died after being stabbed several times. Days following the stabbing, 38-year-old Paul J. Senecal was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree, a felony.

Melanie's Law Heads to Albany, New York

Melanie's mother reached out and introduced us to a bill called Melanie's Law that is currently in the works. Cheryl Chianese explains to us that Senecal was her ex-boyfriend and that he was on "electronic monitoring and awaiting sentencing for violating the OP to protect the victim's mother." Melanie was denied a protective order.

She continues:

These bills need to get passed. I will stand up and advocate for all those living with domestic violence so my tragedy doesn't happen to anyone else. Thank you."

The bill states, according to nysenate.gov:

Enacts "Melanie's law"; relates to orders of protection; allows courts to issue orders of protection for immediate family members or household members of the named victims, regardless of age.

Cheryl Chianese messaged us to tell us that earlier this week Rob Rolinson reintroduced the bill for Melanie's Law. The bill is currently In Committee. Follow along with the status of Melanie's Law at nysenate.gov.

Shortly after Melanie's murder a GoFund Me account was created in hopes that the community could pitch in and help Melanie's son, Myles who is non-verbal. As of February 10th, 2023 $34,960 has been raised out of the $50,000 goal.

