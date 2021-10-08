Man Accused of Killing Hudson Valley Ex-Girlfriend’s 4 Pets

A New Jersey man is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's three dogs and another animal.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Matthew Savinovich of New Jersey was arrested by the Putnam County SPCA pursuant to an indictment charging him with burglary, four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, four counts of criminal mischief, all felonies and four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s pets in Lake Peekskill.

He was also charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor, for allegedly failing to appear in Putnam Valley Court on other charges.

Savinovic is accused of killing his girlfriend’s three Chihuahuas and one ferret over the course of their relationship from December 2019 to November 2020. The lengthy investigation ended with Savinovich surrendering to officers of the Putnam County SPCA on Wednesday.

“This lengthy investigation was a result of cooperation with the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office, Assistant District Attorney Nicholas LaStella, District Attorney’s Office Investigator Jaemie Caban, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Paul Piazza, the Ossining Police Department, and Peekskill Police Department. I would also like to thank the Norwood, NJ Police Department, Hackensack, NJ Police Department, Fair Lawn NJ Police Department and Northvale, NJ Police Department for their assistance. The cooperation and help we received from all these agencies was an invaluable resource. Studies have shown that those who commit animal cruelty eventually commit crimes against humans,"SPCA Chief Ken Ross stated.

Savinovich was remanded to Putnam County jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or $500,000 bond.

