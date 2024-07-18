Major Update In 20-Year-Old Upstate New York Cold Case

The alleged "vicious killer" of a missing Hudson Valley woman is one step closer to going to trial.

Megan McDonald, an NYPD detective's daughter, was killed in 2023. Her alleged killer wasn't arrested until 2023.

Wallkill Resident Murdered In 2003

In late April 2023, Edward Holley was charged with murder "in connection with the bludgeoning death" of Megan McDonald in the Town of Wallkill in March 2003.

McDonald was the daughter of an NYPD detective. The Town of Wallkill resident was 20 years old when she was killed. Her body was found in a field in Wallkill, back in March of 2003.

Man Who Allegedly Killed NYPD Detective Daughter In 2003 Indicted

A grand jury indicted Holley for second-degree murder in early 2024.

Holley faces up to 25 years to life if convicted.

Case One Step Closer To Trial

On Monday, Orange County Court Judge Hyun Chin Kim only granted Edward Holley's defense team one pre-trial motion. That motion will determine if Holley's statements to law enforcement can be used against him in court.

Holley's legal team also wanted the judge to rescue herself. That was denied.

Holley is due back in court in September.

McDonald's father, NYPD Detective Dennis McDonald who was involved in the investigation into the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, died the year before his daughter's murder.

