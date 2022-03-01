Major Change Official on Bridge in Hudson Valley, Less Traffic?

A major change is finally official on a well-traveled bridge in the region. Officials hope this will lead to less traffic.

In Mid-February the New York State Bridge Authority confirmed Cashless tolling was expected to begin at midnight on Tuesday, March 1 on the Mid-Hudson Bridge.

On Monday, officials confirmed the changeover would take place as scheduled.

"The day has arrived! … The last of the NYS Bridge Authority bridges begins Cashless Tolling tonight!," the New York State Bridge Authority wrote on Facebook.

I can confirm the change is official. I crossed the bridge Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. and I'm happy to report cashless tolling has started!

"Cashless tolling is the future of the tolling industry and has already been implemented on multiple toll roads and bridges in the Northeast and beyond. The system offers multiple advantages to the traveling public. Most notably, cashless tolling provides quicker and more seamless travel, since drivers do not have to slow down and stop to pay their toll at a physical booth. Additional benefits include reduced engine idling, less wasted fuel, and fewer accidents at toll plazas," the New York State Bridge Authority states.

Cashless tolling eliminates physical toll booths. It is also known as all-electronic tolling or open-road tolling.

Drivers now pay through E-ZPass or have a photo of your license plate taken and pay with Tolls by Mail, officials say.

Construction led to more traffic on the bridge, but officials hope that eliminating the toll booth will decrease traffic on the bridge.

As of December 1, 2021, cashless tolling is in effect at the Newburgh-Beacon, Bear Mountain, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle bridges.

