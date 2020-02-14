Luxury Department Store Closing All NY Stores, 700 Jobs Lost

A luxury department store with a location in the Hudson Valley is closing all of its New York stores in a few days. Over 700 will reportedly lose their jobs.

After some delay, Barney's is closing all of it's New York locations by Feb. 23, the New York Post reports. Two New York City locations, one at 660 Madison Avenue and the other at 101 7th Avenue, Barney's New York Warehouse in Central Valley and Barney's New York's retail offices will close.

According to a WARN notice posted this week, 719 employees will lose their jobs including 50 in the Hudson Valley.