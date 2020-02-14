Luxury Department Store Closing All NY Stores, 700 Jobs Lost
A luxury department store with a location in the Hudson Valley is closing all of its New York stores in a few days. Over 700 will reportedly lose their jobs.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
After some delay, Barney's is closing all of it's New York locations by Feb. 23, the New York Post reports. Two New York City locations, one at 660 Madison Avenue and the other at 101 7th Avenue, Barney's New York Warehouse in Central Valley and Barney's New York's retail offices will close.
According to a WARN notice posted this week, 719 employees will lose their jobs including 50 in the Hudson Valley.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in August. Barney's New York Warehouse was located at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.
- Bobcat Spotted Near Hudson Valley Man's Home
- Damaged Fuel Line Caused Oil to Seep Into New Paltz Water
- 200 Hudson Valley Restaurants Offering Discounted 3-course Meals
- Missing Elderly Hudson Valley Woman With Dementia Found Dead
- Human Skull, Bones Found Behind Hudson Valley Restaurant
- Largest Budget Series For Apple TV+ Closes Hudson Valley Store
- 'World's Nicest Airline' From JetBlue Founder Eyes Hudson Valley
- Prostitution Could Soon Be Legal in New York State