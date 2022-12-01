Luxury Adults-Only Hotel Opens in Hudson Valley

A new hotel described as "a summer camp for adults" celebrates its grand opening this week.

The Hudson Valley is becoming a popular spot for luxury resorts. Just last month we told you that Six Senses purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley as the future site of its first location in the United States. Not too far from this property is another luxury destination that opened its doors on December 1.

Habitas on the Hudson is located in Staatsburg, just outside of Rhinebeck. And like Six Senses, its the luxury resort's first North American location. According to Travel + Leisure, Habitas on the Hudson has 30 guest rooms that "combine rustic-chic aesthetics and soothing natural materials."

The resort's CEO, Olver Ripley says they landed on the Hudson Valley as their first American location because of its natural beauty.

We felt this location in particular would make the perfect cultural playground for our community, where they can easily escape to and immerse themselves in nature.

Immersion is a big part of Habitas on the Hudson. The resort allows guests to partake in a ton of outdoor and indoor activities while interacting with others. The hotel's website says that visitors to the resort will "bathe in the synchronicities of nature and connect with like-minded individuals."

Photos of the resort show some simply decorated rooms and common areas that take their design cues from the Hudson Valley's natural surroundings. The resort also features Social, a restaurant offering "creative global dishes and fresh, locally-grown ingredients." The farm-to-table restaurant boasts spectacular views of the Hudson Valley and a seasonally rotating menu.

Next to the restaurant is the Pub at Social featuring "an authentic pub experience styled with deep red hues, cozy nooks and high bar stools." The bar offers New York State craft brews and wines.

While the Habitas website isn't currently accepting reservations, third-party sites are already allowing guests to book. Prices seem very reasonable, with basic rooms going for $360 to $450 over the winter months. Peak-season-priced rooms for this summer are available on Orbitz from $400 to $500 a night. Deluxe room rates top $600 a night.

You can learn more about this adults-only retreat on the Habitas website.

