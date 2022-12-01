Exclusive: What’s Behind the Curtain at Newburgh’s New Casino?

in 2021, Resorts World Casino announced their plans to open an Orange County location in the slowly-deteriorating Newburgh Mall. While they began hiring this summer and shared their plans to open this fall, the doors have remained closed as construction continues in private.

What's Going on Behind Closed Doors?

There's now a glow, however, emanating from the 90,000 square-foot gaming floor that can be seen from nearby Route 300. While the main doors are still covered with a privacy lining, the upper windows reveal the newly-installed games inside.

Jonah/TSM Jonah/TSM loading...

Resorts World Hudson Valley Coming to the Newburgh, NY Mall

The casino's latest location was good news for many Hudson Valley residents. The Newburgh Mall has been slowly losing stores, most recently witnessing the closing of New York State's final Sears location. A peek inside the casino shows new life inside the building.

Jonah/TSM Jonah/TSM loading...

Casino Details

Resorts World Hudson Valley says that when the gaming floor finally opens, it will boast over 1,000 "cutting edge" slot machines, many of which seem to be installed and ready to be played. The lobby, however, still contains saw horses, ladders, and an electronic lift to help with final construction touches (below).

Jonah/TSM Jonah/TSM loading...

When is it Open to the Public?

There are still hopes that the casino will open by the end of the year. As well as breathing new life into the forgotten mall, Resorts World Hudson Valley also says they will be bringing over 200 jobs to the area. Bar tender, cashier, management, and other positions are still open. Applications can be competed here.

