Love Horses? Celebrate By Hugging One This Saturday in Dutchess County

There are so many places here in the Hudson Valley to experience animals up close and personal. Farms with petting areas, zoos and nature centers, even the occasional yoga session that features some of our favorite animals, like goat or cat yoga.

It may sound a bit funny, but have you ever thought about hugging a horse? If so, your opportunity to do so is happening in Dutchess County this weekend.

I Love Horses Day/National Meet A Horse Day

In case you haven't been keeping up with your national days, especially those of the equine variety, July 15th happens to be National I Love Horses Day, and July 17th is National Meet A Horse Day. While I Love Horses Day was created to highlight the importance of the horse in human history and development, National Meet A Horse Day looks to increase accessibility to both horses, and the horse industry, according to the American Horse Council.

One Hudson Valley-based horse rescue is taking the opportunity to celebrate both days by offering an event on Saturday, July 16th, offering visitors the opportunity to meet and greet with horses while learning about their services and having some fun, too.

Bas Masseus for Canva Bas Masseus for Canva loading...

Love a Horse - Hug a Horse Day

On Saturday, July 16th, between 12 pm and 4 pm, the Fram at Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue in Dover Plains (2699 Route 22) will be open to the public to celebrate these national holidays with what they are calling a fun educational experience.

While there, visitors will be about to meet, touch, and love a variety of horses, watch educational demos, and also shop around from some local vendors. More details about the Love a Horse - Hug a Horse Day events can be found on their Facebook event here.

About Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue

Around since 2008, Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue is a sanctuary that is 'committed to the life-long wellbeing of our horses and believe in the healing bond between humans and horses.'

Though their primary work is to help horses, over the years they have also helped to provide a better future for sheep and goats as well. The work that is done at Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue reinforces their goal, 'to not only save these wonderful animals but to strengthen the relationship between people and animals to build a more compassionate future.' You can learn more about them, and their various programs here.

