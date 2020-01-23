Lower Hudson Valley Teen 1 Step Away From Competing in Olympics

A 14-year-old from the Hudson Valley may represent the United States in the upcoming Olympics.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Recently, 14-year-old Alexa Reyna from Westchester qualified for the Olympic Trials in the women's swimming 1500 meters.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, the 8th grader from Highlands Middle School in White Plains competed with the Westchester Aquatics Club in the Jim Woods Memorial Meet at Rutgers University and swam an impressive swam 16:48:25 in the grueling 1,500 meters.

Her time qualified her for the upcoming Olympic Trials. According to the USA Swimming website, a time of 16:49:19 qualifies a female swimmer in the 1,500 meters for the Olympic Trials.

In June, Reyna will head to Omaha, Nebraska for the Olympic Trials to try and earn a spot on the United States Olympics swim team. The competition will serve as the sole qualifier for swimmers on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team, U.S. Olympics officials say. The top finishers in the race will earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.