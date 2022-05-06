Thought your landlord was a bit demanding? A former superintendent of an apartment building was sentenced to state prison after assaulting a tenant, according to a press release from the Westchester County District Attorney. The 59-year-old will now spend the next three years in prison after the attack, involving an axe.

A press release says that the former apartment superintendent was sentenced Thursday for the assault that happened on the night of November 2, 2020. The Westchester County District Attorney says the man confronted a tenant in the building over a noise complaint. It is not quite clear how the incident escalated from there, but the DA says the superintendent left the victim's apartment and then returned with an axe. The DA says he swung the axe at the tenant, which resulted in bruises to her chest and a laceration to her hand.

He will now spend the next three years in prison, with three years of post-release supervision.

When Landlords Attack...

This story might make you think about another crazy incident over a year ago, involving a landlord and tenants. Imagine being kidnapped in the middle of the night, tied up, and then left out in the freezing cold in a cemetery? Sounds like the elaborate plot of a TV show, but police say it actually happened in a part of the Hudson Valley back in February 2021. The Telegraph reported that the victims were a 21-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man. Police say the man was allegedly physically attacked during the abduction.

Officials say a Capitol Region landlord had grown frustrated over time because he was unable to evict a couple of tenants due to COVID-19 rent restrictions. So, police say the 48-year-old landlord took matters into his own hands, by allegedly entering their home in the middle of the night, tying both in zip ties, and placing pillowcases over their heads. To further this terrifying ordeal, police indicated the landlord was armed at the time and received help from two other individuals.

The victims say they were eventually driven to a cemetery in the town of Ghent in Columbia County, where they were dumped off in the middle of the snow and freezing cold temperatures. As the suspects drove off, the woman was able to free herself and make it to a nearby residence to ask for help.

The main suspect was arrested and arraigned on charges of second-degree kidnapping.