Local Brewery Offers Free Beer to Help Clean Hudson River

Earth Day was last month but it's never a bad time to take care of the environment. It's sad that some people need to be bribed in order to get out and clean up but if it gets people out there and picking up trash then I am all for it.

It is getting better but for 30 years, General Electric dumped millions of pounds of PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) in the Hudson River. Cleaning the Hudson and keeping it clean are tasks that will take continuous effort. Trash pollution also builds up.

There's an event this weekend looking for volunteers to help clean the river and anyone who helps out is going to get a pretty cool incentive. A local craft brewery is bribing people to get out there and clean the Hudson River. This Saturday is the 11th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep. According to Sing Sing Kill Brewery's Twitter Page, they are offering a redeemable coupon for a craft beer at their location in Ossining.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Poughkeepsie, New York