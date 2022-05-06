It's rare that a public grocery chain can attract a nearly cult following. Whole Foods turned corporate and Trader Joes used to hold that title in many cities, but there's an international grocery brand that has built a massive and loyal fanbase, and they're opening a new location in Columbia County.

New Grocery Store in Columbia County, NY

It's not an exaggeration to describe shoppers as "fans". There are multiple Facebook groups devoted to the store with tens of thousands of members, and their official Facebook page has over 2.8 million likes. People praise the low prices and no-nonsense presentation of the grocery aisles, and even think that the fact shoppers need to "rent" their shopping carts is charming. We're talking, of course, about ALDI.

The former ALDI location at 300 Fairview Ave in Hudson, NY

ALDI in Hudson, NY

While they currently have a location at 300 Fairview Ave in Hudson, NY, the store is relocating to a new address of 157 Fairview, and people are pumped. "Get your quarters ready...The parking lot is nice and smooth!!! ", posted one Facebook user, referencing the fact that Aldi's requires you to deposit a quarter to use a shopping cart (you get it back when you return the cart). The fanbase is real. In less than 24 hours, the post was shared almost 100 times, with every comment celebrating the arrival of the new store. So, when will it open?

Shoppers really jump on the deals at ALDI

New Aldi's Opening in Hudson, NY

According to the Facebook post, there's a sign on the front of the new store announcing their grand opening date as May 12th. Next to the new location is also the newly relocated McDonalds location.

