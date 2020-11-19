Lower Hudson Valley Man Sentenced To Prison For Fatal Shooting

On Tuesday, November 17, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced that 21-year-old Demetrius Bogan of Peekskill was sentenced to 18-years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Bronx man in Peekskill in 2018.

The incident took place near the area of 1245 Park Street in Peekskill on July 13, 2018. The men argued earlier in the day and they arrested Bogan later that month. police say. More information about the murder or a motive wasn't released.

Bogan pleaded guilty on September 27, 2019, to manslaughter in the first degree and a class B felony for killing 22-year-old Khalil Lyons.

Bogan's co-defendent, Sean Deleon, also from Peekskill, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and was sentenced to 5 years in a state prison last year.