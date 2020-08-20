Lower Hudson Valley Man Indicted For Murder in Head-On Crash

A Lower Hudson Valley man is accused of killing two in a head-on crash while driving intoxicated.

On January 30, prosecutors allege that 51-year-old Jaime Paucar of Amawalk drove his Jeep westbound in the left eastbound lane of interstate-287 in Harrison and crashed head-on into a BMW that was occupied by four people.

The 57-year-old driver of the BMW, Jordan Watchell, and the 17-year-old passenger, Eric Goldberg, were killed in the crash. Watchell was reportedly taking his son and the other two passengers to a basketball game, all of them are from Ardsley.

Prior to the crash, Paucer had been driving in the correct direction on 1-287 and allegedly crashed into another vehicle. He reportedly left the scene and exited 1-287, he then re-entered I-287 and headed westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Paucer caused three more collisions before hitting the BMW head-on, police say. This caused Paucer's Jeep to roll over and rest in the center median.

Paucer and the two surviving passengers in the BMW were taken to the hospital. Paucer's blood-alcohol level was two times the legal limit, officials say.

On Tuesday, Paucer was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of manslaughter in the second degree, and one count of assault in the second degree, all felonies. He's also facing misdemeanor charges for assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, leaving the scene with reporting property damage and leaving the scene without reporting personal injury.

He was arraigned before Westchester County Court Judge Anne Minihan, who set his bail at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $1,000,000 partially secured bond. His next court date is scheduled for September 9.