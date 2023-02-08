New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley

A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant.

On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.

Two Killed Outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill

Resorts World Casino Security Guard Killed, NYPD Officers Found Dead in Orange County

Wilkins’ mother Helena Dow sued the NYPD this week, the New York Post reports.

The mother believes the NYPD shouldn't have allowed Armstead to have a gun because the police department should have known Armstead was suffering from mental health issues.

"(Armstead was) “negligently permitted to take possession of his service handgun and three clips of ammunition (and) suffering from mental illness, was a known risk to engage in violence, and was psychologically and emotionally unfit to be a police officer,” the lawsuit alleges.

