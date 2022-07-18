Love Triangle Murder: New York Musician Killed in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man admitted to killing a New York musician who he incorrectly assumed was dating his ex-girlfriend.

On Friday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office confirmed an Orange County man pleaded guilty to stalking his ex-girlfriend's Ulster County home and killing his ex's friend.

Orange County, New York Man Confesses To Killing Woodridge, New York Musician

Walter Post, Jr., a 26-year-old man from Pine Bush, Orange County, New York pleaded guilty in Ulster County Court on Friday to murder in the second degree. Post confessed to the killing of 29- year-old Michael Hankins in front of Hankins’ mother, sister and other family members.

New York Musician Murdered in Ulster County, New York

The conviction arises out of an incident on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, when Post stalked his ex-girlfriend at her home. Michael Hankins, an acquaintance, was visiting Post’s ex-­girlfriend's home at the time.

"Post believed Hankins was the new man in his ex-girlfriend’s life and disabled his car. Mr. Hankins left the premises shortly after 1:00 a.m. but stopped a short distance away on Vinegar Hill Road in Pine Bush, Town of Shawangunk (Ulster County) when Post shot him with a shotgun several times at close range outside of his car. Due to the lack of traffic in the area, Mr. Hankins was not found for several hours and was found on the side of the road across from his car," the Ulster County District Attorney's Office stated in a press release.

Arriving officers found Hankins, from Woodridge, New York, deceased outside of a home on Vinegar Hill Road in the town of Shawangunk.

Hankins was born in Queens but was a longtime resident of the Hudson Valley, his obituary states. He enjoyed his work as a tattoo artist and musician.

Orange County Man Confesses To Killing Man Over Ex-Girlfriend in Shawangunk, New York

Post returned to his ex-girlfriend’s home after killing Hankins and told her what he did. He also called his mother and others telling them he just killed someone, which prompted 911 calls, officials say.

"Recognizing police activity later that morning around his residence in Pine Bush (Orange County), Post surrendered without incident and was taken into custody by members of the New York State Police with assistance from the Town of Crawford and Ellenville Police Departments. He was later charged with murder and was remanded to Ulster County Jail by Ellenville Village Court where he has remained since his arrest," the Ulster County District Attorney's Office said.

Post is scheduled to be sentenced on September 16, 2022.

