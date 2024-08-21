Lost Older Adults Attacked By Bees Hiking In Upstate New York
The day got much worse for lost hikers in the Hudson Valley when they were "swarmed" and "stung" by bees.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation detailed to Hudson Valley Post what happened in the DEC's latest "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review."
Wilderness Rescue: Hamlet of Pine Plains, Dutchess County, New York
On Thursday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m., a group hiking Stissing Mountain called for help after becoming lost somewhere on the mountain in Pine Plains.
Pine Plains New York is actually the smallest "official" town in Dutchess County.
The hike to Stissing Fire Tower has been described as a "must try" and "hidden gem."
The hike is about two miles long. The fire tower is about 90 feet tall. Hike The Hudson Valley rates the hike as a 6 out of 10 in terms of difficulty.
70-Year-Old Hikers Lost In Dutchess County
DEC Forest Ranger Cowart made phone contact with the lost hikers and told them to stay where they were.
The lost hikers were described as a 70-year-old and a 71-year-old from Ancramdale, New York.
Just under an hour and 30 minutes after the couple were reported lost, DEC Forest Ranger Cowart found them. He gave them water and started helping them to the parking lot.
Attacked By Bees
During the walk back to the parking lot, the group was "swarmed by ground-nesting bees and stung multiple times," according to the DEC.
Back in the parking lot, Ranger Cowart provided hydrocortisone and monitored the hikers to ensure they did not experience an allergic reaction.
The couple soon left in their car. No injuries were reported.
