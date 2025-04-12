Loose Change In Your New York Home Might Be Worth A Fortunate

Pennies, dimes and quarter you might have own you could be worth a whole lot more.

Make sure you check your homes, cars and pockets for these items.

Rare Quarter Could Be Worth $200,000

Canva Canva loading...

A rare quarter, issued in 1976 for the bicentennial, could be worth anywhere from $19,200 to $200,000, according to Chronicle Collectibles, The US Mirror reports.

The coins were issued to celebrate America's 200th anniversary.

Some of the bicentennial quarters were composed of 40 percent silver, making them more valuable and very rare.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Rare Dime Worth Half-Million Dollars May Be Hidden In New York

Canva Canva loading...

A rare 1975 dime could be worth up to a half-million dollars. Turning 10 cents into $500,000 sounds too good to be true.

However, this dime is missing its "S" mint mark for San Francisco above the year, making it one of the most valuable dimes in the world.

CLICK HERE to find out what you should be looking.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Many believe a mobster's $130 million hidden treasure is somewhere in the Hudson Valley or Upstate New York. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Penny Worth Millions Could Be In Your New York Home

Future Of The Penny In Doubt Getty Images loading...

During World War II, pennies were made of steel instead of copper. This was because copper was in demand during the war.

By mistake, a few were made of bronze. A mint version of this rare penny is now worth $2.3 million. CLICK HERE To find out more.

Counties with the Most Homes Selling Under List Price in New York

Counties with the most homes selling under list price in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties in New York where homes typically sell below list price using data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

States sending the most people to New York

Counties with the highest unemployment in New York Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New York using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in June. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Counties with the Highest Cancer Rates in New York