Look Inside This Stunning $15 Million Hudson Valley Home For Sale

Photo Credit: Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby's International Realty

Take a peek inside this one of a kind Hudson Valley home. Known as Sugar Maple Farm, this massive Poughquag property is on the market for $15,000,000 via Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby's International Realty.

The 466-acre horse ranch features an 18,000 square foot home with eight bedrooms and nine full baths/5 partials. There is an indoor pool, basketball court, billiards room and in-home fitness center.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM on 92.7/96.9 WRRV. Stream us live through the website, your Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WRRV mobile app.

Read more:

92.7/96.9 WRRV Source: Look Inside This Stunning $15 Million Hudson Valley Home For Sale
Filed Under: hudson valley million dollar listing, Hudson Valley Real Estate, Poughquag, real estate, sugar maple farm
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top