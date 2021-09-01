Poughquag Farm Attempting to Save 2 Calf’s From Slaughter

In the past, we've seen the Hudson Valley community come together to help animals in need. Whether it is donating products, food and time to local animal shelters or giving an animal a forever home, the Hudson Valley does what it can to keep our furry friends safe.

A farm in Dutchess County is working to save 2 infant calf's from being slaughtered.

Safe Haven Farm Sanctuary in Poughquag is a 501(c)3 nonprofit farm animal sanctuary that, according to their website, "provides a lifelong, loving home for farmed animals rescued from

abuse or neglect."

The Dutchess County animal rescue shared the news on social media saying they have an opportunity to save the 2 infant cows. They wrote

These innocent babies have been torn from their mothers moments after birth and are awaiting a gruesome death. This is the cruel reality of the dairy industry. Male calves serve no economic purpose to dairy farmers are routinely taken from grieving mothers and forced to live out their short lives alone and terrified.

One of the cows is two weeks old, while the other is six weeks premature and is going to need special care, according to the post.

Their goal is to collect $4,000 in hopes that will cover "the preparation and transport required to bring these two babies home and provide them with lifelong care." As of last night, they were at almost $1,000 in donations.

For more information on how to donate and about the Safe Haven Farm Sanctuary, you can find them online at SafeHavenFarmSanctuary.org.

