Dog Days of Summer Festival This June in Poughquag

Festivals are back and this one is for the dogs. Well, and their humans too.

We've heard and seen that live music and fairs have gotten the "OK" to make an in-person return to the Hudson Valley this summer. The Ulster County Fair and Dutchess County fair have announced their dates and tons of concerts have been announced at Bethel Woods and other area music venues.

Not only have humans been cooped up, but so have their pets. It's time to get those pups out and about.

Barton Orchard's has announced The first annual Dog Days of Summer Festival on June 19 and 20, 2021.

According to the announcement on Facebook, Barton Orchards (which is a dog-friendly farm) wanted to "celebrate the start of summer with our furry friends." Of course, there will be live music, the fun park, fun family activities and dog-themed vendors.

There will also be a handful of Hudson Valley pet rescues on hand such as Dutchess County SPCA Incredible Pups Pet Rescue and Bleu’s K9 Rescue.

All the fun begins on Saturday, June 19 at 10 am and going until 8 pm. On Sunday, June 20, events will kick off at 10 am and go on until 6 pm.

The farm market, as well as the taproom, concession stands, mini-golf, hayrides and more, will all be open and available as well.

Discount tickets, at $15 apiece, are available but there are only a limited amount being sold. General Admission tickets are also available at $22 each. Children under 3 are free.

To purchase your tickets and for more info regarding the first annual Dog Days of Summer Festival at Barton Orchards, visit their website.

8 Common Essential Oils that Can Be Harmful to Pets If you enjoy using essentials oils around your home it is important you are using them safely around your pets. There are many common essential oils that can be highly toxic to your dog or cat. These 8 are very common but there are other that can be toxic too. Be sure to consult your veterinarian before using essential oils on or near you dog or cat.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: