A Hudson Valley farm is owned by the granddaughter of The Wizard of Oz producer. The farm is available for weddings, events and horseback riding.

Jennifer Oz Leroy owns Oz Farm in Saugerties. Leroy's middle name is Oz for a good reason, her grandfather, Mervyn LeRoy, is a legendary Hollywood director and producer, according to the Oz Farm's website. Mervyn LeRoy produced The Wizard of Oz and is credited with discovering Clark Gable, Loretta Young, Robert Mitchum and Lana Turner.

Her great-grandfather, Jack Warner, is one of the Warner brothers behind Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

After working in the restaurant business in New York City, Leroy purchased an 82-acre horse farm in the Hudson Valley. Leroy combined two of her biggest passions, horses and events, to turn the horse farm in Saugerties into a venue for weddings and events.

"Jennifer has turned her 82 acre Hudson Valley working horse farm, into a magical venue for brides to have their wedding day feel like it is somewhere over the rainbow," the Oz Farm's website states.

According to the Oz Farm's website, the farm offers "tented areas overlooking breathtaking mountain views, as well as a once-used renovated barn for weddings and events. Oz Farm also offers limited to full-service wedding planning services for brides, grooms, and event clients."