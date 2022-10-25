‘Live Alligator’ Scares New York Customers Inside Hudson Valley Business
Police were alerted after a real-life alligator was spotted at a popular Hudson Valley business.
On Monday, Oct. 24, the Rosendale Police Department confirmed a real alligator was spotted in the front window of an Ulster County business.
"Live Alligator" Spotted At Ulster County, New York Business
The alligator was spotted in the front window of the Redwing BlackBird Theater located on Main Street in Rosendale, New York, police say.
"The Rosendale Police Department has received reports of a live alligator in the front window of the Redwing BlackBird Theater on Main Street," the Rosendale Police Department stated. " We have confirmed that the alligator is real."
The Redwing Blackbird Theater is a puppet theater that celebrates community and citizen-driven action towards global justice and sustainability, according to the theater's Facebook.
Police Investigate Alligator Spotted At Rosendale, New York Theater
The Rosendale Police Department and New York State Department of Conservation investigated reports of the gator at the business. Officers learned the alligator is currently under the care and supervision of a licensed animal handler.
The alligator will be at the Redwing Blackbird Theater for at least the next week.
"We would like to thank the NYS Department of Conservation for their assistance in this follow-up investigation," the Rosendale Police Department added in a press release.
