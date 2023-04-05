New Pet Store Coming to the Eastdale Village this June

I love hearing about new businesses in the Hudson Valley. This latest business that is preparing to open later its doors this spring wants to help you take the best care of your fur babies!

Lilly's Natural Pet Store is preparing to have its grand opening later this spring. They will be carrying several lines of dog food, cat food, pet toys, and more!

Lilly's Natural Pet Store Lilly's Natural Pet Store loading...

The opening of Lilly's Natural Pet Store has been a long time coming. The lease for the Eastdale Village location was signed in 2020, but with COVID-19, construction took longer than expected. The design and build-out of Lilly's was accomplished by New England Creations.

SEE ALSO: EASTDALE VILLAGE BRINGS BACK POPULAR SECOND FRIDAYS FOR THE 2023 SEASON

Lilly's Natural Pet Store is located in the ever-growing Eastdale Village next to Pampered Pooch Dog Grooming and across from Rossi's Deli. Eastdale Village has been described as a live-work-dine-shop-play experience like no other. The Eastdale Village has over 400 luxury rental apartments and 120,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and medical space.

The grand opening is slated for Thursday, June 1st, 2023. This will be the first location for Lilly's. Owner Patrick Roussel is excited for the opening, and says they are looking into opening more locations around the Hudson Valley.

READ MORE: Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center to Open at Eastdale Village

You can follow Lilly's Natural Pet Store online on Facebook and Instagram.

Lilly's Natural Pet Store Lilly's Natural Pet Store loading...

At Last! Legendary Poughkeepsie Deli Opens in New Location Rossi & Sons Alimentari at Eastdale Village Town Center

Meet The Pups Who Have Been at the Dutchess County SPCA for Over 400 Days Looking to add a furry friend to your family? Meet these adorable rescues who are looking for their FURever home.