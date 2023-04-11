Lifeless Body Found In Hudson River In New York State
Police are trying to figure out what happened after confirming a body was pulled from the Hudson River on Easter Monday.
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office confirmed a body was found in the Hudson River near Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park Monday morning.
On Monday around 10 a.m. the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office was alerted that a possible lifeless body was spotted in the river near the Mid-Hudson Bridge.
The body appeared to be a woman.
A witness on the scene told Hudson Valley Post she noticed many people looking over the bridge towards the river.
With the help of a Hyde Park Marina employee the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol responded to the scene and recovered the body.
Police didn't identify the body but reported the body appears to be a female.
More information isn't known at this time but police say the investigation is continuing.
"The investigation into the identity of the deceased and manner of death is continuing by Sheriff’s Office Detectives in conjunction with the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office, and more information may be released at a later time once it becomes available," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office state.