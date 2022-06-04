Are There Legal Ramifications For Swimming in the Hudson River?

Every summer seems hotter than the year before, so how do you beat the heat? Do you take to local pools? Do you have a place that only you know about a "secret swimming hole?"

So, there is one really big place that you could go swimming if you wanted to, right? Listen, have you ever gone swimming in the Hudson River? Is it even legal to? Is it safe to swim in it? Maybe you have to watch out for the fish, the eels, and the weekend kayakers?

Is it safe for people to swim in the Hudson River?

Photo by Fabrice Nerfin on Unsplash Photo by Fabrice Nerfin on Unsplash loading...

That is probably a better question that "is it legal?" In the 1975, the organization now known as Riverkeeper, report that there were about 75 miles of the Hudson River that was deemed contaminated with PCB's and at that time all commercial and recreational fishing were banned.

What makes it tough to swim in the Hudson River?

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

The Hudson River is a tidal estuary. According to the DEC, the lower 153 miles of the Hudson which stretches from Troy to New York City, flows both ways, and has the pull of the ocean. This stops no one from kayaking, boating or fishing in it. Have you (should you) eaten fish from the Hudson?

Can you swim in the Hudson River? Is it legal?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

Yes, you can swim in the Hudson River, but with the former pollution and the tough current, not to mention the 'whatever could be living in it' factor, do you want to? Have you ever gone swimming in the Hudson River? What part? Would you recommend it? Or suggest we stay away?

7 Cities West of The Hudson River That Poughkeepsie Residents Forget Exist The Hudson Valley region is vast. Many residents in Dutchess County live in their own bubble. Here are some big cities in towns west of the Hudson River that are often overlooked or forgotten about entirely by people who live east of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

This Modern Masterpiece $45M Home Would Be Illegal To Build On The Hudson River Today