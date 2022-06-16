Kingston Beach Can Officially Re-Open for 2022 Summer Season

Have you heard about the nationwide lifeguard shortage? Yes, there is such a thing. That is why, when the announcement was made that the City of Kingston would be able to welcome back visitors to a popular family hang-out and tourist spot, everyone was excited.

So what is happening? The City of Kingston, NY announced that Kingston Point Beach will be opening for the 2022 season on Friday, June 17, 2022. There was a chance that this was not going to happen, because of the lifeguard shortage.

How is the City of Kingston able to work around the lifeguard shortage?

Photo by Ashraful Pranto on Unsplash

According to a press release, the City was able to get staffing so there will be lifeguards on duty, five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am to 4:45 pm. Just a reminder that you should bring your sunscreen and a beach towel with you for your visit.

What about the City of Kingston, NY pool? Will it be open for the 2022 season?

Photo by Julia Kicova on Unsplash

Yes, great news, the Andretta Pool and the splash pad will be opening for the 2022 season. It is opening on June 25 and will be open in varying hours, Wednesday through Sunday, and will be closed for summer camp swimmers on Mondays and Tuesdays. Another great thing? There will be no charge to attend the pool. While the hours for the pool are not 100% set, the hours will be updated on a daily basis on their Facebook page.

What is your favorite thing to do or place to go in the summer? Share it with us below.

