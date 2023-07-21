Hudson Valley Beach Closed Due To ‘River Water Quality’

Have you ever driven past something and looked twice? Sometimes we may imagine that we see something and other times we are actually seeing what we thought we did.

In the Hudson Valley, a sign was out and visible stating that a Ulster County, NY beach was closed. With all of the rain and floods throughout the Hudson Valley, this wasn't a surprise but not something that residents want to see during the warm and sunny summer months.

In June 2023, WPDH shared information about Hudson Valley beaches.

They shared the 5 beaches to visit this summer in the Hudson Valley. Check out Kingston Point Beach in Kingston, Canopus Lake Beach in Putnam Valley, Minnewaska Lake Beach in Gardiner, NY and Lake Taghkanic in Ancram, NY.

However, one of these beaches on the list is temporarily closed in the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley residents can rejoice that Andretta Pool is still open.

According to Andretta Pool,

"7/20 - Andretta Pool is currently at capacity. Please call 845-768-6241 to check on availability."

This Hudson Valley Beach Is Closed Due To 'River Water Quality'



Have you ever been to this beach before? I have visited it a few times. It makes me happy that a beautiful beach is located in Ulster County, NY.

According to the City of Kingston,

"The land of Kingston Point Park has a long and intriguing history, beginning in 1897, Kingston Point has been a "must see" for visitors for over 100 years, with its beautiful views of the Hudson River, Rhinecliff and the surrounding natural areas, Kingston Point Park is an oasis in our urban city. " "Over the years, Kingston Point has morphed from it's early days as an amusement park to a place of solitude and beauty. " "Kingston Point has over 87 acres of open space and Kingston recently renamed a 2 acre portion of the park as Rotary Park at Kingston Point in honor of the Kingston Rotary's ongoing commitment to the park."

Why Is Kingston Point Beach In Kingston, NY Temporarily Closed?



The announcement was made on social media by Kingston Parks and Recreation.

"Kingston Point Beach Update: Until further notice, the Kingston Point Beach is closed, due to elevated bacteria levels, per the Ulster County Department of Health. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

Hudson Valley were quick to share their opinions about the Kingston Point Beach being closed.

A concerning comment was left on the post.

"This is crazy! The only reason I say that is because my children have been swimming at the beach and every day they come home feeling bad. I was thinking maybe it's from the Sun and the Heat. " "The next day they get so sick and I am now putting the pieces together! They were there yesterday and this morning they woke up coughing with phlegm coming out and feeling horrible. I just told my husband last night that I'm not letting them go anymore and now I'm reading this. This is really horrible."

It's unsure if this comment is true or false but it is worth sharing.

Where is your favorite place to swim in the Hudson Valley? Tell us about your favorite beach, swimming hole or hidden oasis.

