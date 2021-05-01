The Hudson River has many hundreds of mile of shoreline. Each year various groups get out and clean up the shoreline so that the trash will stay out of the river and so that the public can enjoy the river without having to do it around trash. Some of the debris is man made some of it is Mother Nature's doing thanks to sever seasonal weather.

This Saturday you are invited to join Riverkeepers and watershed community organizations for a shoreline clean up at Kingston Point Beach. The City of Kingston along with Kingston Parks and Recreation have teamed up with these groups for the 10th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep. They call it a day of service for the Hudson River and it tributaries.

Most of us enjoy the banks of the Hudson at some point during the milder part of the year. Whether you Kayak or boat, fish or even dine along it's bank you can appreciate the amazing resource that the river is for those of us that call the Hudson Valley home. If you have time and you can help this Saturday bring some friends and help clean up the shoreline in Kingston.

If you can't make it this Saturday there will be other ways that you can help keep our river clean. Find out more about helping and register to help and volunteer this Saturday by clinking here. If you plan to help this weekend your destination is Kingston Point Beach at 50 Delaware Avenue. Starting time is 9 AM and parking is available. COVID guidelines will be followed for everyone safety. Volunteers need to bring their own work gloves, facemasks, full reusable water bottle and hand sanitizer. Children are invite but must be with an adult.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.