Desperate Need For Lifeguards at Poughkeepsie Pools, $500 Bonus

Looking for a summer job? One that pays you $16.00 an hour and then also gives you signing bonus? A signing bonus of $500? Yep. Doesn't sound all that bad, right?

The City of Poughkeepsie has been looking to hire folks to work at the City Pools this summer in many positions. Who wouldn't want a summer job where they can be out by the pool all day? Turns out they have been having a hard time getting applicants to fill their lifeguard jobs.

A few weeks ago, we shared with you their original search, where they were concerned that they would not be able to open this year, if they could not get enough qualified people to work this summer.

Looks like they are a 'go' to reopen the pools and are willing to pay an end of summer bonus to candidates who work the entire summer. What would you need to do in addition to watch out for swimmers?

Patrol the area of the pool and make sure that everyone is having a safe time by enforcing posted pool regulations.

Potentially help guide new swimmers with their skills

Be ready to give first aid if needed

You will need to have a CPR Certification that has been completed within the last year

You will need to fill out an application, which you can access by clicking here (its a PDF) 2021 Dutchess County Summer Application

Best of luck to your for your new summer gig, and don't forget to bring your sunscreen to work with you!

