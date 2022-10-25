Dutchess County Announces 2nd Round of Youth Program Funding

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced yesterday the second round of 2022 funding awards as part of the County's Learn, Play, Create (LPC): Supporting Our Kids grant program.

In the latest wave of funding, totaling $263,745, 16 projects for local non-profit organizations that directly benefit children and families will be granted funds.

In 2022, $1 million in LPC grants was available, split over two application rounds. The first of which was announced earlier this year. Last year, the LPC grant program provided $3 million in one-time grants to 147 local non-profit organizations.

This year, grants up to $20,000 were made available to non-profit organizations that directly serve youth in the areas of expanded learning, arts enrichments and sports engagement that were deprived of fundraising during the pandemic.

The LPC grant program was announced in June 2021 as part of "Dutchess Invests," County Executive Molinaro's initiative to direct $57 million in one-time funding allocated to Dutchess County through the Federal Government's American Rescue Plan to areas the community has recognized as priorities. In the first round of 2022 LPC funding, $700,000 in awards were announced.

These are the latest groups being funded with the help of the latest wave of LPC Grants:

Arlington Lacrosse Developmental Club, Inc., $20,000 Needs: Equipment and medical supplies, as well as provide skills clinics for kids

Astor Services for Children & Families, $20,000 Needs: Supplies, games, and equipment to supplement therapeutic and technology gaps in programs

BSA Troop 3042, $20,000 Needs: Replace old and damaged equipment, provide registration fees for scouts, as well as funding for camping and other outdoor activities.

Cardinal Hayes Home, $9,845 Needs: Adaptive sports and recreational equipment for young people of all abilities

Charlia Frank, $10,000 Needs: Equipment and supplies for creative writing and performing arts program, culminating in youth production

City of Poughkeepsie Youth Football League, $18,900 Needs: Equipment, uniforms, payment for registration fees, coaching and background checks, and end-of-season awards

Cub Scout Pack 3040, $20,000 Needs: Equipment, scouting supplies, uniforms, and to provide four educational events

FDR Cheerleading Booster Club, $12,500 Needs: Specialized coaching for choreography and tumbling, and supplies

Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson Troop 10221, $20,000 Needs: Camping equipment, supplies, and site fees

It Takes a Village Dutchess Inc., $10,000 Needs: Educational supplies, equipment, rental space fees for cultural programming and events

Love Holds Life, Inc. $10,000 Needs: Admissions and travel expense funding for trips to museums and purchase art supplies for students

Overlook School Club Pack 100, $20,000 Scouting Equipment, uniforms, supplies and providing fees for events

Poughkeepsie Rising, $20,000 Needs: Theater production supplies and host skill-building workshops for the production of "Ella the Ungovernable."

Roy Community Foundation, $20,000 Needs: Equipment, uniforms, activities, and field trips for an urban youth football program

Southern Dutchess Patriots, $20,000 Needs: Replace equipment shed and refurbish current sleds

The Growing STEMZ Foundation, $12,500 Needs: Provide youth with new technology for the development of 21st-century skills and the opportunity to express themselves creatively using electronic and digital resources



Explore Ulster County's Famously Haunted Shanley Hotel The Haunted History Trail of New York has dozens of locations across the state. To give you a taste, dive into one of the most haunted locations in New York.

Hudson Valley Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving 2022 Major retailers across the nation are closing their doors on Thanksgiving. Plan your shopping accordingly, and learn which Hudson Valley stores will be closed.