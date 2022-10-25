Dutchess County Announces 2nd Round of Youth Program Funding
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced yesterday the second round of 2022 funding awards as part of the County's Learn, Play, Create (LPC): Supporting Our Kids grant program.
In the latest wave of funding, totaling $263,745, 16 projects for local non-profit organizations that directly benefit children and families will be granted funds.
In 2022, $1 million in LPC grants was available, split over two application rounds. The first of which was announced earlier this year. Last year, the LPC grant program provided $3 million in one-time grants to 147 local non-profit organizations.
This year, grants up to $20,000 were made available to non-profit organizations that directly serve youth in the areas of expanded learning, arts enrichments and sports engagement that were deprived of fundraising during the pandemic.
The LPC grant program was announced in June 2021 as part of "Dutchess Invests," County Executive Molinaro's initiative to direct $57 million in one-time funding allocated to Dutchess County through the Federal Government's American Rescue Plan to areas the community has recognized as priorities. In the first round of 2022 LPC funding, $700,000 in awards were announced.
These are the latest groups being funded with the help of the latest wave of LPC Grants:
- Arlington Lacrosse Developmental Club, Inc., $20,000
- Needs: Equipment and medical supplies, as well as provide skills clinics for kids
- Astor Services for Children & Families, $20,000
- Needs: Supplies, games, and equipment to supplement therapeutic and technology gaps in programs
- BSA Troop 3042, $20,000
- Needs: Replace old and damaged equipment, provide registration fees for scouts, as well as funding for camping and other outdoor activities.
- Cardinal Hayes Home, $9,845
- Needs: Adaptive sports and recreational equipment for young people of all abilities
- Charlia Frank, $10,000
- Needs: Equipment and supplies for creative writing and performing arts program, culminating in youth production
- City of Poughkeepsie Youth Football League, $18,900
- Needs: Equipment, uniforms, payment for registration fees, coaching and background checks, and end-of-season awards
- Cub Scout Pack 3040, $20,000
- Needs: Equipment, scouting supplies, uniforms, and to provide four educational events
- FDR Cheerleading Booster Club, $12,500
- Needs: Specialized coaching for choreography and tumbling, and supplies
- Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson Troop 10221, $20,000
- Needs: Camping equipment, supplies, and site fees
- It Takes a Village Dutchess Inc., $10,000
- Needs: Educational supplies, equipment, rental space fees for cultural programming and events
- Love Holds Life, Inc. $10,000
- Needs: Admissions and travel expense funding for trips to museums and purchase art supplies for students
- Overlook School Club Pack 100, $20,000
- Scouting Equipment, uniforms, supplies and providing fees for events
- Poughkeepsie Rising, $20,000
- Needs: Theater production supplies and host skill-building workshops for the production of "Ella the Ungovernable."
- Roy Community Foundation, $20,000
- Needs: Equipment, uniforms, activities, and field trips for an urban youth football program
- Southern Dutchess Patriots, $20,000
- Needs: Replace equipment shed and refurbish current sleds
- The Growing STEMZ Foundation, $12,500
- Needs: Provide youth with new technology for the development of 21st-century skills and the opportunity to express themselves creatively using electronic and digital resources