Authorities say they arrested a New York man after he was pulled on the Thruway early Sunday morning. Not only do officials say the man was driving while intoxicated at the time, but the suspect was also traveling with two children in the vehicle.

State police say the suspect is now being charged with the felony of Driving While Intoxicated with a Child in the Vehicle.

Police Say Man Pulled Over in Cornwall on Thruway

The New York State Police said in a press release they stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Cornwall for a vehicle and traffic violation.

State police say a 26-year-old man from Brooklyn was found to be intoxicated while traveling with a 6-year-old child and a 7-year-old child. The suspect was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Newburgh where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.10%, according to state police.

See Also: New York State Woman Over 3x Legal Limit Charged With Aggravated DWI

The children were not injured and were turned over to a third party.

Leandra's Law in New York State

The felony charge, according to officials, is because there were children under the age of 15 in the vehicle at the time. This is a violation of "Leandra's Law" .which is named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009.

Chinnapong Chinnapong loading...

Rosenblum Law says that the only New York DWI offense for which a first-time offender is subject to a felony charge is “aggravated driving while intoxicated, with a child,” a class E felony defined as driving while intoxicated by alcohol or drugs with a child passenger aged fifteen years or younger.