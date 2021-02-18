Child sexual abuse lawyers filed a lawsuit against The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie.

On Wednesday, Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City filed a lawsuit in Dutchess County Supreme Court alleging that from approximately 2004-2008, when the victim was approximately 12 to 16 years old, he was repeatedly sexually abused while a resident at The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie.

Helen Fahy, acting as an or the administrator of The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, allegedly groomed the boy over a period of time before physically assaulting him. The sexual abuse endured for approximately 3.5 years, officials say.

"Helen Fahy had Plaintiff participate in mutual oral sex and intercourse at least once per week at her office at The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie and every day at her home when Plaintiff was on break. It is alleged that throughout the period in which the abuse occurred, Defendants were generally negligent, they negligently employed, supervised, and retained employees, agents, and/or representatives, including Helen Fahy, who sexually abused minor residents, including Plaintiff, and gave them access to children," Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP wrote in a press release.

The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie has not returned our request for comment. The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie provides a "safe and nurturing environment that improves lives and empowers at-risk children and families in the Hudson Valley and surrounding communities," according to Facebook.

"Yesterday we became aware of a Google alert regarding the filing of suit papers. However, the Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie has not been served. This is the first we are learning of these allegations. Of course, we take them seriously but have no further details at this time and are not in a position to comment," Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie Executive Director Walter J. Joseph told Hudson Valley Post in a statement.

For 174-years, the underlying mission of the Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie has remained the same: the Home is dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment that improves lives and empowers at-risk children and families in the Hudson Valley and surrounding communities, a spokesperson told Hudson Valey Post. A staff of 300 provide care for 100 children and youth on a daily basis on the main campus and in boarding homes in the community. Since 1847, over 9,000 children have found sanctuary at the Children’s Home; a safe, warm and caring place, according to the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie.

Helen Fahy is listed on the New York State Sex Offender's database as a Level-2 Sex offender. In 2017 she was sentenced to 18 months in prison after she was convicted for raping someone younger than 17-years-old. She was arrested by the Hyde Park Police Department in 2016, according to the New York State Sex Offenders database.

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. New York residents who were sexually abused as children now have until August 14 to pursue claims.

