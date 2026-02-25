Is A Massive ICE Detention Center Coming To New York?

Hudson Valley lawmakers don't trust that ICE isn't going to open up a massive warehouse in the Hudson Valley.

Last week, ICE officials backtracked on their statement that they purchased a massive warehouse.

ICE Says They Didn't Buy Warehouse In Chester, New York

Reports say the detention center would be used to process up to 15-hundred people. It would be located at the former Pep Boys warehouse in Chester, which is owned by an ex-President Trump adviser.

The facility would focus on what it calls “criminal illegal aliens,” including individuals convicted of serious crimes such as murder and rape, according to ICE.

About one week after saying the Chester warehouse was purchased, ICE clarified that its previous confirmation of the sale was a "mistake" and had been issued without proper approval.

Pat Ryan Says You Can't Trust ICE

Congressman Pat Ryan is keeping up his push against a potential ICE facility in Orange County.

"Since the news of the Chester ICE facility first broke, our community has been strong, loud, and united: we strongly reject Trump’s plan to build a mass detention camp in our backyard," Ryan said in a statement.

Ryan says, despite reports, the agency is not moving forward with plans to have that facility in Chester; he says ICE can't be trusted.

"They’ve proven their word means nothing, which is why we are not relenting in this fight until we are certain that we’ve won. We are not going to let this happen in our community. We are not going to let this happen in our country," Ryan added.

He also claims the White House has refused to listen to concerns while dodging major questions and retracting statements.

"The Administration has refused to listen to us at every turn. They’ve changed their story, retracted statements, and dodged our questions," Ryan said.

ICE is remaining tight-lipped about any plans.

