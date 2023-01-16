The Ulster County Department of Health shared some important news on their social media in regard to the newest COVID-19 variant and things we need to know about its current spread.

A statement from Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith was published on both the Ulster County Department of Health's Facebook page and it was reshared by the Ulster County Government on its Facebook page.

Basically, it stated that the CDC updated Ulster County's COVID-19 community transmission level to high.

Latest Omicron Variant XBB 1.5. Now in Ulster County

In Dr. Smith's statement, it is made clear that the newest Omicron Variant XBB 1.5 is the cause for the increase in the number of COVID-19-positive cases not only in Ulster County but also in the mid-Hudson region. Due to this, Dr. Smith is reminding Ulster County residents that there are precautions they can take to prevent illness.

Dr. Smith is suggesting that people wear masks when indoors and that people maintain good ventilation and airflow in indoor spaces. The statement also reminds us to test for COVID-19 as soon as we suspect we have COVID-19 symptoms and if we are sick we should stay home.

CDC Guidelines for COVID-19 Exposure

If you are exposed to COVID-19 it is important that you follow the CDC's recommendations. Another way to prevent illness and to keep COVID-19 from being too serious if you do get it is to keep up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccine. Ulster County does still run a COVID Vaccine site at the former Best Buy in Kingston. It is not available this weekend due to the holiday but it will re-open next Saturday if you need the vaccine or a booster. You can also check with your doctor or pharmacy regarding a vaccine.

