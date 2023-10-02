Latest: 4th-Grader Disappears From New York State Park, Help

Officials are frantically looking for a young girl who disappeared from a New York State park.

A statewide AMBER Alert is in effect for a missing child out of Saratoga County.

Amber Alert Issued In New York State

Nine-year-old Charlotte Sena was reported missing by her parents Saturday evening near Moreau State Park, there are concerns she may have been abducted.

"Charlotte was last seen on Loop A in the Moreau Lake State Park in the Town of Moreau, Saratoga County at approximately 6:15 PM on Saturday, September 30. Charlotte was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet," the Amber Alert states.

Last Seen at Moreau Lake State Park

Hochul Vows To Find Missing Greenfield, New York Girl

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is vowing to find the 9-year-old girl.

Hochul provided a small update on the search for Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

"I promised her parents we'll find their daughter. She's all of our daughters. Their family needs love. They need prayers. And if you know anything, if you've seen anything, you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know and what you may contribute to the search for this little girl," Hochul said during the press conference.

Hochul says over 100 law enforcement officials in the state are looking for Charlotte.

Anyone with information about Charoltte should call 911 or New York State Police in Wilton at 518- 477- 9333.

