Did Larry David Mock Hudson Valley on Latest Episode of Curb?

Am I the only one tired of the Hudson Valley becoming a punch line for Hollywood?

Shots fired. The Hudson Valley was referenced in last night's episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm and it wasn't exactly flattering. You've got to love it when your hometown gets a shout out in a movie or a television series and the Hudson Valley has had its fair share.

It seems like if the Hudson Valley isn't getting referenced, then it is getting made fun of. You may remember a few months ago when Stephen Colbert had a laugh at SUNY New Paltz's expense.

A Hudson Valley region was referenced on last night's episode of the hit HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm and it was a little strange. I'm not surprised that Larry David, who is a native New Yorker, would make Upstate New York the butt of a joke.

Did you catch the scene?

In last night's episode, Larry called an executive from Hulu. When he called, he was answered by the man's assistant who critiqued Larry's humor. After he said something humorous she responded by mimicking the sound of a rim shot. Larry didn't appreciate it. He told the secretary that he felt like he was being treated like a comedian from the Catskills.

I don't know much about the Catskills. Are people from the mountains not funny? Am I missing something or is Larry David making them sound simple and incapable of understanding comedy?

Maybe I'm overthinking it.