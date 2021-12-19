Tis the season for everything warm and delicious, when it comes to our tea and coffee. There are so many great things about this time of year. The holiday season tends to bring people together, serve as as a time of reflection and more so, enjoy the little things in life.

Even with the cooler months, I tend to sip my tea slower and enjoy it more. The winter is known as a time to slow down and express gratitude.

It's important to take moments for ourselves all year long but especially when we're feeling overwhelmed or stressed around the holidays. Doing something for ourselves, even as small as stopping and getting a warm beverage is a form of self care.

There are so many great coffee and tea spots within the Hudson Valley. I love unwinding at local coffee shops due to the ambiance, soothing beverages and simply to enjoy the pace of slowing down at that present moment.

A lot of locally owned coffee shops take pride in their menu, ingredients and monthly specials.

Do yourself a favor and stop at one of these Hudson Valley owned coffee shops to treat yourself to a festive beverage.

Noble Coffee Roasters, Campbell Hall

If you're craving that relaxing atmosphere, coffeehouse style music and holiday themed flavor options for your beverage, stop here. I get excited when I see their new month's specials that appear on the chalkboard of the entrance. Each drink option is different, related to a specific holiday and they also have a large selection of options to choose from.

Grab their specialty, Rudolph's Hot Cocoa and you'll be glad that you did.

Find out more menu options here.

Iron Cafe, Montgomery

Locally owned businesses thrive during the holiday season. If you're in the village of Montgomery looking at Christmas lights, be sure to stop over to this spot. From food to drinks, there's a large selection of what to order from. This locally owned coffee shop always has a highlighted food or drink item of the month. You can even take a stroll around the village to see the holiday décor after.

Head on over and try their peppermint mocha, it has a double shot of macchiato.

Find out more here.

Kitchen & Coffee, Beacon

Along the eastern arts district of Beacon, Kitchen & Coffee brings a gluten free, organic and vegetarian café to life. Their menu ranges from different toast options to bowls, soups and more. During the holiday season they are offering festive flavors for all to enjoy.

If you're in the mood for something cheerful, try their Eggnog Latte.

You can also see their menu here.

What's your favorite warm, holiday beverage to sip on? For me, anything with green tea or a delicious serving of hot chocolate. Share your experience with us below, stay warm!

Hudson Valley Farm Markets for Holiday Shopping These Hudson Valley Farm Markets are great for doing holiday shopping. They all have gifts and goodies. Here is a list of Hudson Valley Farm Markets.