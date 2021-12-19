Wappingers Park Prepares Ice Skating Rink for Winter

The colder weather is settling in here in the Hudson Valley. However, that doesn't mean we have to hunker down inside this winter.

If you're looking to get out and about during the colder months, the Hudson Valley is the place to be. Of course, if you're an experienced hiker hitting the trails could be fun this time of year. But if you're looking for some child-like joy, gliding along your favorite skating rink could make for a fun day with the family.

Bowdoin Park in Wappingers, and Dutchess County Parks announced the return of their ice skating rink. In the Facebook statement posted on December 8th, they shared that while they are working on the rink it's not open for business just yet.

The statement reads:

Yes, the skating rink is built at Bowdoin Park. It is closed until further notice and the staff has installed the safety fencing around the rink. Mother Nature has a lot of work to do for ice conditions to be safe and ready for skating. Please stay away from the area of the rink. We thank you for your cooperation. We look forward to winter fun in the park once the ice is ready!

They also shared photos of the Dutchess County Parks team that was hard at work making sure the rink is ready for the colder weather. Ice skating (and sledding once the snow makes its way to the area) are free for public use.

You'll also have to bring your own skates.

We'll keep an eye on announcements from Bowdoin Park as to when the rink will be ready for skate time.

If Hudson Valley Towns Were Christmas Movies Poughkeepsie is Die Hard and Newburgh is The Grinch. It just makes sense right? What Christmas Movie would your hometown be?

See How this Ulster County Village Comes Alive at Christmas A Walk Through Saugerties at Christmas Time

Snapshots From Sinterklaas 2021 Thousands lined the streets of Rhinebeck for the 2021 Sinterklaas celebration!