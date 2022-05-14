Bowdoin Park is Summertime Ready With Resurfaced Playground, Nearing Splash Pad Opening

With a little over five weeks until the official start of summer, and the recent warmer temps and sun-filled days, outdoor activities in the Hudson Valley are starting to pick up once again. There's no shortage of options for ways to enjoy the outdoors, especially for the kids, and especially in the Wappingers Falls area.

Bowdoin Park made some announcements this week regarding upcoming opening dates and shared some photos that definitely got us in the mood for summer.

Playground Resurfacing Project at Bowdoin Park

After being closed for some much-needed attention, the Bowdoin Park playground area has reopened and has a new look. Parks crew spent a great deal of time (even in the rain and mud) to replace the old, damaged surfacing that was a safety concern. Essentially, the resurfacing can be considered as part one of an ongoing project when it comes to play areas in the park, with a new playground that will replace the wooden playground that was recently removed.

Dutchess County Parks shared their appreciation for the community's understanding of their decision to complete the resurfacing project and provided some details about a new playground area that is currently in the design phase. The new playground has been described as 'a destination'...

We took into consideration the new playground currently being designed and scheduled to be built this year at Bowdoin Park. The new design will see a fully accessible, ramped structure with features for all abilities of play, and a poured in place surfacing with accessible pathways from the parking lots, which the current playground does not provide. It is a beautiful design with pockets of play for all ages from infant/toddlers up to age 12 and will provide unique play experiences for all. Bowdoin Playground Resurfacing Photos

These were pictures taken during the resurfacing project construction.

Bowdoin Park Splash Pad Season Opening Date

Along with the announcement of the playground area reopening, Dutchess County Parks also provided exciting news when it comes to the highly anticipated opening date for their Splash Pad, and you don't have to wait all that long. Memorial Day weekend will officially kick off the splash pad season, with hours set for 10 AM until 7 PM daily, weather permitting, through Labor Day (May 30th through September 5th). Learn more about the Splash Pad here, and other activities and amenities at Bowdoin Park here.

With regard to the recent announcements about Bowdoin Park, County Executive Marc Molinaro had the following to share:

Dutchess County’s Bowdoin Park is a great place to spend the day, no matter what the season, but especially in the warmer weather. With the playground newly re-surfaced and the splash pad open for the season, we are proud to offer a way for families to get outdoors, enjoy the weather, and stay cool.

