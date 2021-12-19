Cookies and Cold Beer – Newburgh Brewing + Upstate Cookie Shack Collaboration

One of our favorite local breweries is teaming up with a cookie shop from just north of the Hudson Valley that has had great success with cookie pop-ups in the area. We are talking a collaboration of epic proportions here.

Newburgh Brewing Company meets Upstate Cookie Shack here in the Hudson Valley.

Saturday December 18th, staff from the Upstate Cookie Shack will have their incredibly delicious cookies for sale at Newburgh Brewing Company from 12pm until 5pm.

For those that are new to the world of Upstate Cookie Shack, they are very well known for the size of their cookies, and the wide variety of flavors that they offer. We aren't talking just the toppings that change, their cookies are made with different bases and flavors, and they introduce new ones pretty regularly. I don't know that we can even begin to properly describe these treats, so you'll have to take a peek at their Instagram and scroll and drool along with us. Oh, and their storefront in North Greenbush has so much more than just cookies, so don't get stuck on the name 'cookie shack.'

Our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company will be hosting the Upstate Cookie Shack in the lobby on the 18th, where they'll be selling all sorts of cookies AND offering beer and cookie pairings. Newburgh Brewing will be offering 10% off of any beer to go with a cookie purchase, and even better, 20% off if you purchase one of the cookie and paired beer combos.

Watch Newburgh Brewing Company's facebook for additional information about pairings, and for more details about the cookie and beer event on the 18th.

Calories don't count during the holidays, right?

