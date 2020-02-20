Large Reward Offered After Dog Fatally Shot in Hudson Valley
A reward has been doubled after police continue to seek answers following a pet's murder in the Hudson Valley.
In early February, New York State Police begin investigating the death of a German Shepherd that was found dead on Silvernails Road in the town of Gallatin.
The approximately two-year-old dog was found near the shoulder of Silvernails Road by a local resident. The resident reported it to a dog warden officer who contacted New York State police after noticing a bullet wound on the animal.
The dog, named Duke, was fatally shot about six miles from its home, police say.
After news of the dog's death broke, the New York State Humane Association, headquartered in Kingston, was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for fatally shooting and disposing of the dog.
On Wednesday, New York State police announced the New York State Humane Association has received additional donations to find Duke's killer and is now offering a $2,000 reward.
