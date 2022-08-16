Large Recall Issued on Very Popular Drink for Children

Double-check your fridge and make sure it's not inside. Most kids growing up remember drinking Capri Sun and trying to figure out how to get the straw inside the pouch. Whether it was at my house or at one of my friend's houses, there were always ample amounts of Capri Sun in the fridge.

The drink is still popular today and many children drink it and bring it to school. Unfortunately, a pretty big recall was issued on one of their popular flavors.

What exactly is being recalled?

According to Kraft Heinz, select Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice drinks have had a recalled issue for it. Officials say a cleaning solution (which is commonly used on food processing equipment) was reportedly introduced into a production line at one of the factories. Yuck and gross...

What should you do if you purchased the product?

Anyone who purchased the product is being advised to return it right away to the store that it was purchased from. If anyone does have questions or concerns they can call Kraft Heinz from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm at 1-800-280-8252.

Sources at Kraft Heinz said they issued the recall because they received several complaints about the taste of the juice from those who purchased the affected product. The company also mentioned that they are actively working on the issue and they are committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards. More information on the product and specifics on the recall can be found here.

