Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, New York Until August

New York residents who drive on Interstate 84 in the Hudson Valley can expect traffic in parts of the region until August.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Hudson Valley drivers about lane reductions on I-84.

Drivers Can Expect Lane Reductions On Interstate 84 In Dutchess County, New York

Google Google loading...

Work began on parts of I-84 in Dutchess County on Monday, June 17. The highway is going to be reduced to one lane in each direction between Fishkill and East Fishkill.

The DOT says drivers in the area on I-84 should plan for lane reductions and delays.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Lives are on the line," the New York State DOT states in its travel advisory. "Slow down and move over for highway workers!

Work On I-84 Between Fishkill & East Fishkill Until August

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Interstate 84 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Exit 44 (State Route 52) in the Town of Fishkill and Exit 46 (U.S. Route 9) in the Town of East Fishkill.

Crews will be out Monday through Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for bridge painting work.

Officials say to expect lane reductions in both directions on the highway between Fishkill and East Fishkill until August 1. Construction is weather permitting.

The latest road conditions can be found by heading to 511ny.org.

New York's Top 5 Most Sought After Jobs in 2024

New York's Top 5 Most Sought after Jobs in 2024 According to a new study by Class Central , New Yorkers are craving jobs that pay well and make them a little more indispensable.



Gallery Credit: Megan

Keep Reading:

Alligator Looking Fish That Nearly Killed Woman Lives In New York Have you ever encountered a fish like this?