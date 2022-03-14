Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever.

Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.

Here in the Hudson Valley, there are some food destinations that are more than just restaurants, they've become part of the fabric of the community. When it comes to comfort food, you can't beat a locally owned restaurant that serves up a perfect burger, ice cream, and from-scratch dinner specials like meatloaf and barbecued ribs.

Those who haven't experienced the famed Rainbow Drive-In will have a few days this week to see why it's been earning loyal customers for 20 years.

Carly, the Rainbow's manager confirmed with us this week that the restaurant will be shutting down for good on Friday. March 18. The restaurant's owner, Chuck Boughton has decided to move on to "something less demanding." That, coupled with trouble finding new employees and price increases for supplies and ingredients, has resulted in the end of an era.

For those who've never visited, the Rainbow Drive-In is a 50's-themed restaurant, complete with the front grill of a 1958 Edsel built right into the counter. The black and white checkered floor and throwback decor sets the mood for a dining experience unlike anything else in the Hudson Valley.

Baseball teams have been known to celebrate a victory or drown their sorrow ice cream and families have been depending on their homemade take-out dinners throughout the pandemic.

Boughton told us that closing the Rainbow was "by no means an easy decision" or one that he made out of haste. He says he's extremely thankful to the customers who've supported him for the past 20 years, many of which he knows on a first-name basis.

The Rainbow Drive-In on Old Route 9W in Port Ewen will be open every day this week before closing on Friday. Management did say that it's possible they would continue for a few extra ice cream service days, depending on the weather.

