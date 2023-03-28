Police In Upstate New York Need Help: Can You Identify This Man?

Police in the Hudson Valley need help after an armed robbery.

Police from Ulster County are hoping for help following a knifepoint robbery.

Knifepoint Robbery In Ulster County Under Investigation

On Monday around 1:50 a.m., the Ulster Police Department responded to the Speedway Gas Station located at 416 Route 28 in the Town of Ulster for a reported armed robbery.

Police believe a white man in his 50s or 60s took out a knife when he got to the checkout counter with merchandise and demanded money.

The suspect is believed to be around 5'7." He was seen in the gas station store wearing a black jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark clothing and a black face mask.

Town Of Ulster Police Need Help: Can You Identify This Man?

Police say the above picture is of the suspect.

The suspect left the store after demanding money. Police did not say how much money or merchandise the suspect allegedly made off with.

The Ulster Police Department is asking for help in identifying the man in the picture.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ulster Police Department Detective Division at (845) 382 -1111 and ask for Detective Joseph Trapanese or email jmtrapanese@ulsterpolice.com.

